Applications are invited for recruitment of 33 vacant posts or career in TISS Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Assistants, Research Investigators and Project Coordinator in the project entitled “Socio-Economic Impact of Tribal Development Projects by NABARD across Indian State.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Research Assistant: Quantitative Data Analysis

No. of posts : 8

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

Qualification :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

1. Master’s degree social sciences, preferably economics/development studies/with minimum 2

years of relevant experience with exposure for conducting surveys, and report writing, preferably in the social development sector/public policy/journalism;

2. Develop or assist in the development of interview schedules; contact potential stakeholders to

introduce and explain study objectives and protocol and to arrange interviews, either in person

or by telephone;

3. The candidate is expected to work on the following aspects:

a. To supervise and all the activities and ensure that the objectives of the study are met;

b. Work in teams to design evaluation tools and formats based on pre-defined goals and indicators;

c. Conduct training and monitor for survey pilots on the field;

d. Design, conduct and coordinate field level surveys, and coordination with Research Associates and Assistants;

e. Collate and analyse findings from the data collected;

f. Present Reports on findings to diverse stakeholders;

3. Knowledge of statistical concepts and the ability to deal with large datasets with the help of

analysis packages such as STATA/SPSS will be an additional advantage.

4. Excellent knowledge of MS Office; working knowledge of program/project management

software (MS Project et cetera) is a strong advantage

Name of post : Research Investigator : Quantitative Data Analysis

No. of posts : 24

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Qualification :

1. Master’s degree social sciences, preferably economics/development studies/ statistics with

relevant experience with exposure for conducting surveys, preferably in the social development

sector/public policy/journalism;

2. The candidate is expected to work on the following aspects:

a. Work in teams to Design, conduct and coordinate field level surveys, and coordination with Research Associates and Assistants;

b. Collate and analyse findings from the data collected;

3. Knowledge of statistical concepts and the ability to deal with large datasets with the help of

analysis packages such as EXCEL will be an additional advantage.

4. Excellent knowledge of MS Office; working knowledge of program/project management

software (MS Project et cetera) is a strong advantage

Also Read : 5 healthy drinks to keep hunger & thirst at bay on Navratri

Name of post : Project Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 22500/- per month

Qualification :

1. Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in [relevant field, e.g., Public Health, Sociology, Science, etc.].

2. Proven experience in project coordination or research management minimum 3 years

experience

3. Strong organizational, analytical, and communication skills.

4. Familiarity with project management tools and software.

5. Knowledge of regulatory requirements and ethical guidelines for research studies.

6. Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their CVs to [email protected] on or before 5th April 2025.

The CVs should also outline and highlight exposure/experience/proficiency in the required skills

mentioned above.

Applications will be screened and only shortlisted candidates will be informed by 6th April 2025.

In person interviews of shortlisted candidates will be held on 8thApril 2025 (zoom interviews will be taken for only those who cannot come for in person interviews).

The selected candidates are required to join by 10th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here