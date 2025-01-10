Applications are invited for recruitment of 4500 vacant positions or career in DEE Assam.

The Office of Director of Elementary Education (DEE) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Teachers, Science Teachers and Hindi Teachers for Upper Primary and Lower Primary Schools.

Name of post : Assistant Teacher of LP Schools

No. of posts : 2900

Qualification :

Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks

And

2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

And

Assam TET or Central TET for Lower Primary.

Name of post : Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher and Hindi Teacher of UP Schools

No. of posts : 1600

Qualification :

Assistant Teacher of UP School :

Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent)

Graduate from the UGC recognized University

And

2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

OR

Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Elementary Education

And

Assam TET or Central TET for Upper Primary School

Science Teacher of UP School :

Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent)

BSc from the UGC recognized University

And

2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

OR

Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Elementary Education

And

Assam TET or Central TET for Upper Primary School

Hindi Teacher of UP School :

Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent)

Graduate with Hindi as one of the subjects from the UGC recognized University

And

2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

OR

Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Elementary Education

And

Assam TET or Central TET for Upper Primary School

Additional Criteria (Non-Essential):

NCC Certificate – 5 marks for “C” Certificate and 3 marks for “B” Certificate Or 5 marks for participation/ achievement in recognized sports at National Level or beyond representing State or Nation. Or 5 marks for participation/ achievement in recognized Fine Arts and Cultural Activities representing State at National Level or Beyond representing State or Nation (organized by recognized institutions).

How to apply :

Candidates should apply online in the official website of DEE, Assam, i.e. https://dee.assam.gov.in from 10:00 AM of 15th February, 2025 to 05:00 PM of 31st March, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here