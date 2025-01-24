Applications are invited for recruitment of 70 vacant positions or career in BCPL Assam.

Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Graduate Apprentices and also Technician Apprentices.

Name of post : Graduate Apprentice

No. of posts : 49

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 10

Chemical : 12

Electrical : 6

Instrumentation : 6

Telecom : 1

Computer Science : 1

Civil : 3

Contract & Procurement : 2

Human Resources/PRCC/Marketing : 6

F&A : 2

Qualification : Bachelor degree in relevant disciplines with minimum 55% marks. All the qualifications must be from UGC recognized Indian University / UGC recognized Indian Deemed University or also AICTE approved Autonomous Indian Institution (wherever applicable). Diploma qualifications (for technical disciplines) should altogether be recognized by respective State Board of Technical Education. Industrial Training Institute (ITI) / National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) qualification should also be recognized by State Council of Technical and Vocational Training (SCTVT) / National Council of Technical and Vocational Training (NCTVT).

Experience :

Candidates who have passed out in the year 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and also 2024 are eligible to apply in the aforesaid post. However Engineering graduate or diploma holder who had already under gone training or having job experience for a period of one year or more after acquiring required qualifications, shall altogether not be eligible for being engaged as an Apprentice under the Act)

Name of post : Technician Apprentice

No. of posts : 21

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 5

Chemical : 6

Electrical : 5

Instrumentation : 5

Qualification : Diploma in relevant disciplines with minimum 55% marks. All the qualifications must be from UGC recognized Indian University / UGC recognized Indian Deemed University or also AICTE approved Autonomous Indian Institution (wherever applicable). Diploma qualifications (for technical disciplines) should altogether be recognized by respective State Board of Technical Education. Industrial Training Institute (ITI) / National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) qualification should also be recognized by State Council of Technical and Vocational Training (SCTVT) / National Council of Technical and Vocational Training (NCTVT).

Experience :

Candidates who have passed out in the year 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and also 2024 are eligible to apply in the aforesaid post. However Engineering graduate or diploma holder who had already under gone training or having job experience for a period of one year or more after acquiring required qualifications, shall altogether not be eligible for being engaged as an Apprentice under the Act)

Age :

Not less than 18 years and also upper age limit is 28 years as on 31.1.2025.

The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidate, 3 years for OBC candidates and also 10 years for Persons with Disability.

How to apply :

Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria may apply altogether through the “career section” of BCPL website www.bcplonline.co.in.

Closing date for online submission of application is 12.02.2025 23:59 hrs.

Candidates can apply against only one post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here