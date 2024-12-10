Applications are invited for recruitment of over 1700 vacant positions or career in DME Assam.

The Office of Director of Medical Education (DME) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of over 1700 Grade-III (Technical) vacant positions or career in different Medical College and Hospitals as well as Dental College, Nursing College, Paramedical Institutes etc. of the State. The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, Training and Research, Assam was established in the year 1984 under the control of Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam. Its functions are to promote expertise in medical science in different streams like Allopathic, Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic medicine and paramedical science. It also promote health care facilities to the people of Assam through different hospitals under the Directorate. The directorate develop and sustain the medical education through proper planning. It also promote research in the field of medical science in the state of Assam. DME Assam develop human resources in medical science through different institutions under the Directorate. Administrative control of the Undergraduate, Post-graduate Degree/Diploma and Post Doctoral courses of various Health Educational Institutions are also under this Directorate. Administrative control over all the colleges and hospital under it.

Name of post : Grade-III (Technical)

No. of posts : 1708

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam

Selection Procedure :

i) Preference to contractual employee working under NHM, Assam and other Societies under Medical Education & Research Deptt. & Health & F.W. Deptt., Assam.

ii) Applicants will know the selection process in the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education, Assam (www.dme.assam.gov.in) in due course of time.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website https://dme.assam.gov.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 18th December 2024

The online application form will be a combined form for applying to vacant Grade III (Technical) posts under the establishments of Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, Directorate of Health Services, Assam and also Directorate of Health Services (FW), Assam.

Application Fees : Applicants need not pay any fees altogether

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here