Assam Career APSC Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of 18 vacant positions or career under APSC Assam in 2025.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Engíneer under Soil Conservation Department in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Engineer under Soil Conservation Department

No. of posts : 18

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 8700/-

Qualification :

a. The candidate must possess a 3 (three) year Diploma Course either in Civil Engineering or Agriculture Engineering from a Government recognized Institution. No other diploma holder shall be eligible to apply.

b. The Diploma Course must be a regular course. Diploma Course obtained through distance mode of Education, by whatever name called, will not be considered.

Age :

The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2025.

The upper age limit is relaxable:

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 45 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC/Tea Tribes & Adivasi Community candidates i.e. upto 43 years

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 42 years as on 01-01-2025 for Unreserved

category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years

for SC/ST candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category

of candidates

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in

STARTING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION: 16-07-2025

CLOSING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION: 15-08-2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC/MO?? : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20

LAST DATE FOR PAYMENT OF APPLICATION FEE: 17-08-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here