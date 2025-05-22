Applications are invited for recruitment of 25 vacant positions or career in ARIAS Society Assam in 2025.

Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Accountants, Coordinators, Executives and also Engineers in 2025.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Graduate/Postgraduate in Commerce from any Govt. recognized University with in-depth knowledge of accounting/ financial management procedures applicable for ADB/World Bank/

externally funded projects and having hands on experience of operating Tally accounting software.

Experience : Overall, four (4) years of working experience altogether in project/program financial accounting.

Name of post : Environmental Safeguards Coordinator

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Master degree/Post Graduate Diploma (minimum two years full time residential program) in Ecology & Environment / Environmental Science or Master Degree in Fisheries (with

specialization in Aquatic Environment Management) or related subject. A combination of

several specializations and/or additional trainings on similar environmental related subjects is considerable as an asset.

Experience : Minimum 05 years of professional experience also in the field of Environment Management and related activities in managerial position, especially in Externally Aided project/ Central Government Sponsored Project, etc. is preferable.

Name of post : Social Safeguards & Gender Coordinator

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Master’s Degree in Social Work/ Sociology/ Development Studies / Anthropology or related fields from recognized University/Institutes

Experience : The SS&GC must have minimum 5 years of experience also working in Social Development Sector including implementing social safeguards, gender mainstreaming, gender equality, diversity and social inclusion with government offices and contractors for ADB/ World Bank or other

externally financed projects in rural and remote areas

Name of post : GIS & MIS Executive

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Master’s degree in GIS, Geography, Environmental Sciences, IT, Computer Science, or related fields, Commerce or MBA (Finance) from any Govt. recognized University.

Experience : Minimum five (5) years of relevant professional experience also in GIS and MIS systems, preferably in Externally Aided project/ Central Government Sponsored Project, etc. Proven experience with spatial software (e.g., ArcGIS, QGIS), database management (e.g. PostgreSQL/ PostGIS, SQL Server), and MIS platforms;

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Candidates must have atleast a Diploma (3 years course) in Civil Engineering/ Civil

Engineering and Planning / Construction Technology from any technical institutes recognized by AICTE. The Diploma course altogether must be a regular course. Diploma course obtained through distant/ online mode of education shall not be considered. Candidates with Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering/ Civil Engineering and Planning / Construction Technology will also be considered for this position.

Experience : Minimum five (5) years of working experience also in Planning/ Execution/ Maintenance of Civil Engineering works is essential.

How to apply :

Candidates must mandatorily complete the Google Form altogether through the link provided in the website of the ARIAS Society under the Recruitment page (https://arias.in/career.html ) and upload scanned copy of the duly filled-in & signed CV as per the Prescribed Format along with scanned copies of the self attested supporting documents/ certificates in the manner mentioned in the website.

Last date of submission of online application is 5th June 2025, 11:59PM (IST).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here