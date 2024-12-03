Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Army Public School Jorhat Assam.

Army Public School Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of TGT (Computer Science) and LDC. 41 Rhino Nursery School which was at Lichubari Complex became known as Army School and shifted to the present location in Rowriah near MES gate in the year 1992. The inauguration of the school happen under Brig. O S Goraya, Cdr. 41 Sub Area on 01 July,1992 with classes KG to Class IV. In July 1997,the nursery section of the Army school got bifurcation and came into being at Rhino Officers Institute. The School is run under the overall aegis of AWES and is under the administrative control of Commander, 41 Sub Area. It is a Co-Educational Institution having classes from I to XII. The school is under affiliation of the Central Board of Secondary Education New Delhi (CBSE affiliation no. CBSE/ AFF/ 280007(I)/ 230028(G)2013/ 204 ) It prepares students for All India Secondary School Examination and the Senior School Certificate Examination of the CBSE. The syllabus and the course of studies offered and pursued at the school are as prescribed by the Central Board of Secondary Education for the 10+2 System. The school also aims at all round personality development of children with special emphasis on sports, academic excellence & discipline. It also aspires to instill a high sense of values and national integration among the children, so that they can become worthy citizens of our great nation.

Name of post : TGT (Computer Science)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

BCA or Graduation in Computer Science or BE/B.Tech (Comp Sci/IT) or Graduation in any subject and also A level course from DOEACC, Min of info & communication & Technology, GOI and B.Ed (min 50% marks in each)

Name of post : LDC

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Graduate or ten years of service as a clerk (for Ex-Servicemen). Computer literate also.

(b) Knowledge of Computer MS Office (Speed 12000 key depression per hour).

(c) Basic knowledge of accounting also.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications with full Bio-Data, attested copies of testimonials and also passport size photograph.

The applications must altogether reach the Principal, Army Public School, Jorhat, Charaibahi Military Station, P.O.-Charaibahi, Dist – Jorhat (Assam), PIN – 785616.

Last date for submission of application is 10 December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here