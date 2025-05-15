Assam Career ASBB Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in ASBB Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam State Biodiversity Board (ASBB) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Associates for assisting in various works of the Board in 2025. In exercise of powers conferred under sub-section (I) of Section 22 of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 (Act 18 of 2003), the Government of Assam constituted the “Assam Biodiversity Board” on 29th September 2010 to promote biodiversity conservation in the State of Assam, sustainable use of its components and equitable sharing of benefits arising out of the use of biological resources of the state and traditional knowledge associated with these resources and matters incidental thereto or connected therewith. The headquarter of the Board is located at Guwahati. The state biodiversity rules were formed in 2010.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs 35,000/- per month

Age limit: 21-38 years

Essential Qualification: Master’s degree in Botany, Zoology, Wildlife, Ecology and Forestry.

Desirable Qualification and Skills:

1. PhD degree holder in relevant subjects.

2. At least 3 years of experience in working with local communities of Assam after completing Master’s Degree.

3. Thorough knowledge of plant taxonomy and identification of flora and fauna

4. Experience in planning, monitoring and carrying out field surveys and data collection with little or no supervision

5. Experience in conducting PRA, meetings, trainings, and awareness activities

6. Experience in preparation of project reports, communication, awareness, and training materials etc

7. Experience in photography (Indoor and Outdoor)

8. Adept at computer skills including MS-Excel, Powerpoint, Access, and related software applications

9. Proficient in English and Assamese (oral and written) is mandatory

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates, who are residents of Assam, can submit/send hard copy of their application in the prescribed format, along with self attested supporting documents to the following address: The Member Secretary, Assam State Biodiversity Board, 2nd Floor, Aranya Bhawan, Panjabari, Guwahati – 781037. Last date for submision of application: 28th May 2025, 5.00 PM. Only shortlisted candidates would get information about Personal Interview. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the said Personal Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here