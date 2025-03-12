Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in ASIDC Guwahati Assam.

Assam Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (ASIDC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Manager in Assam Ayurvedic Products. : Assam Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (ASIDC) registered under Companies Act is a State Level Public Enterprise under the administrative control of Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise Department, Government of Assam. ASIDC has been involved in Industrial Development and Promotion through development of Industrial Estate, Commercial Estate, Industrial Area, Maintenance of Industrial Estate, Acting as State Nodal Agency for implementing schemes related to Industrial Development, undertaking promotional activities etc with an Ayurvedic Medicine factory, only in Government sector for Production and Marketing of the products.

Name of post : Manager in Assam Ayurvedic Products

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Minimum Graduation in any discipline from a Govt. University/ Recognized Institution. Preference will be given to the MBA pass candidate.

Work Experience : Minimum 10 years working experience in Managerial / Deputy Managerial level in a reputed Ayurvedic Medicine Sector/ Pharmaceutical Sector company/ reputed organization in Government or private.

Remuneration : Remuneration of Rs. 65,000/- per month with annual enhancement of 3% in every year considering on satisfactory performance.

Age Limit : Not more than 50 years as on 01/01/2025

Job Roles :

Should be responsible for overall supervise the activities of the factory.

Should be able to inspire and motivate team, set clear goal and delegate task effectively. Should be excellent in communication (verbal and written) skill to convey information clearly to the employees and stakeholder. Should be able to identifying and analyzing problems than developing and implementing solution. Should be able to make marketing of products. Should be decision maker, making well informed choices under pressure, considering all relevant factors. Should be a team builder by festering collaboration and positive relationship with the team. Should be able to developing and executing long term strategic aligned with factory objectives. Should be a good team Manager. Should have organizing skill to maintaining order and structure the work process. Should understand financial statement and budgeting process. Should be able to plan, execute and monitor projects. Should be able to manage customer relationship effectively.

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates can download the application Forms from official

website https://asidcltd.assam.gov.in.

Hardcopies of applications in prescribed format (uploaded in the ASIDC website https://asidcltd.assam.gov.in) along with self attested copies of certificates in support of educational qualifications, experience, age, caste, permanent residence along with a recent passport size photograph should reach the Managing Director, ASIDC by 01/04/2025 on the following address- Managing Director, Assam Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd., M.R.D. Road, Bamunimaidan, Guwahti-781021.

The envelope containing the application form should mention the following on the top: “Application for the post of Manager, Assam Ayurvedic Products” on Contractual basis.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here