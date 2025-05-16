Applications are invited for recruitment of 190 vacant positions or career in ASRLMS Assam in 2025.

Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Society (ASRLMS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Professionals under various projects in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM)

Name of post : State Project Manager (Financial Inclusion)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 63,000/- per month

Qualification : Post-Graduate Degree

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience : 7+ years Post qualification experience in social/community development sector, out of which at least 2 Years should be on relevant domain like Social Mobilisation, Institution Building & Capacity Building, Financial Inclusion, Livelihoods, Skills & Placement etc.

Age: 32 Years to 45 Years

Name of post : Project Manager (Knowledge Management & Communication)

No. of posts : 1

Salary: Rs. 49,000/- per month

Qualification: Post-Graduate Degree

Experience : 5+ years post qualification experience in social/ community development sector out of which 1 year should be in Knowledge Management & Communication.

Age: 30 Years to 40 Years

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary: Rs. 21,560/- per month

Qualification: Post-Graduate Degree in Commerce with application and Tally

Experience: 2+ years post qualification relevant experience in Accounts/Finance in Govt/Private Sector.

Age: 23 Years to 40 Years

Name of post : District Functional Expert (Social Mobilization, Institution Building & Capacity Building)

No. of posts : 1

Salary: Rs. 35,000/- per month

Qualification: Post-Graduate Degree

Experience: 2+ years post qualification experience in social/community development sector.

Age: Form 25 Years to 40 Years

Name of post : District Functional Expert (Livelihoods & Marketing)

No. of posts : 2

Salary: Rs. 35,000/- per month

Qualification: Post-Graduate Degree.

Experience: 2+ years post qualification experience in social/community development sector.

Age: 25 Years to 40 Years

Name of post : District Functional Expert (Financial Inclusion)

No. of posts : 3

Salary: Rs. 35,000/- per month

Qualification: Post-Graduate Degree

Experience: 2+ years post qualification experience in social/community development sector.

Age: 25 Years to 40 Years

Name of post : District Functional Expert (Non Farm Livelihood)

No. of posts : 13

Salary: Rs. 35,000/- per month

Qualification: Post-Graduate Degree

Experience: 2+ years post qualification experience in social/community development sector.

Age: 25 Years to 40 Years

Name of post : District Functional Expert (Social Inclusion, Social Development)

No. of posts : 12

Salary: Rs. 35,000/- per month

Qualification: Post-Graduate Degree

Experience: 2+ years post qualification experience in social/community development sector.

Age: 25 Years to 40 Years

Name of post : Block Project Manager

No. of posts : 2

Salary: Rs. 35,000/- per month

Qualification: Post-Graduate Degree

Experience: 2+ years post qualification experience in social/community development sector.

Age: 25 Years to 40 Years

Name of post : District Accounts Manager

No. of posts : 2

Salary: Rs. 28,000/- per month

Qualification: Post-Graduate degree in Commerce/CA/ICWA

Experience: 2+ years post qualification experience in Finance/Accounts related works in Govt. Private sector. Candidates having experience of working in Projects/Schemes funded by World Bank/Gol or Social/ Community development projects will be preferred.

Age: 25 Years to 40 Years

Name of post : District MIS Manager

No. of posts : 6

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- per month

Qualification: MCA/MSc IT or BE Computer Science/ B. Tech- Computer Science.

Experience: 2+ years post qualification experience in MIS related works in Govt./Private sector. Candidate having experience in documentation, reporting, data analysis and online monitoring activities in Social/Community development projects, working knowledge of data management software will be preferred.

Age: 25 Years to 40 Years

Name of post : Block Coordinator

No. of posts : 11

Salary: Rs. 21,560/- per month

Qualification: Graduate

Experience: 1+ years post qualification experience in social/ community development sector.

Age: 23 Years to 42 Years

Name of post : Block Accountant

No. of posts : 26

Salary: Rs. 21,000/- per month

Qualification: Graduate degree in Commerce.

Experience: 1+ years post qualification experience in Finance/Accounts related works in Govt/ Private sector. Candidates having experience in working in Project/Schemes funded by World Bank/Gol or Social/ Community development sector project will be preferred.

Age: 23 Years to 40 Years

Name of post : Block MIS Executive

No. of posts: 101

Salary: Rs. 21,000/- per month

Qualification: BCA/B.Sc.-IT or BE-Computer Science/ B. Tech-Computer Science.

Experience: 1+ years post qualification experience in MIS related works in Govt./ Private sector. Working knowledge of data management software will be desirable.

Age: 23 Years to 40 Years

Under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya – Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY)

Name of post : District Functional Expert(Skills)

No. of posts : 2

Salary: Rs. 35,000/- per month

Qualification: Post-Graduate Degree

Experience: 2+ years post qualification experience in social/community development sector.

Age: 25 Years to 40 Years

Under Formation and Promotion of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) program

Name of post : Domain Expert-Law & Accounts

No. of posts : 1

Salary: Rs. 42,000/- per month

Qualification: M.Com/Chartered Accountant/Company Secretary. Preference will be given for LLB as an additional qualification.

Experience: 5+ years of experience out of which 3+ years of relevant experience in accounting. auditing, statutory compliance, legal matters, arbitration etc.

Computer Skills: Proficiency in Microsoft Office software including in MS Word, MS Excel, MS Power Point etc.

Age: Not more than 40 Years.

Also Read : 10 lesser known shocking facts about Raj Nidimoru’s wife

Name of post : FPO Coordinator

No. of posts: 5

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- per month

Qualification: Graduation preferably in Rural Development/ Social Work/Agribusiness/Agriculture from a recognized University/Institute. Additional Diploma in Rural Development/ Social Work from a recognized University/Institute will be an added advantage.

Experience: 3+ years of experience in working with SHGs/ Producers Groups/ FPOs and their federations. Proven track record in implementing schemes pertaining to promotion of agribusiness activities via Community Institutions such as FPOs/Cooperatives.

Computer Skills: Proficiency in Microsoft Office software including in MS Word, MS Excel, MS Power Point etc.

Age: Not more than 40 Years.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply for the above posts through the website https://asrlm.algozasolutions.com from 11 AM of 19th May 2025 till 11:59 PM of 16th June 2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3