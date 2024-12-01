Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Technical Staff under the project entitled “Differential expression of gene for grain aroma at post harvest stages and identification of ideal condition for aroma retention for

Assam aromatic rice.” The seed of the Assam Agricultural University with the establishment of the the Assam Agricultural College. It came into being in 1948 in Jorhat, the cultural capital of Assam. The institution came to the present shape in 1969 with establishment of the Assam Agricultural University on April 1, 1969 by an act called The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968 with its headquarters at Jorhat. Since then, being the sole agricultural university of the state, and the first such institution in the entire north-eastern region, Assam Agricultural University has been serving the interests of various stakeholders including the farmers, agripreneurs and the agricultural industry. The foundation of an institution of agricultural education in the northeastern part of the country were sown way back in the first quarter of the 20th century with the establishment of two rice research stations, one at Karimganj in the Barak Valley and the other at Titabor in the Brahmaputra Valley in 1913 and 1923, respectively.

Name of post : Technical Staff

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum BSc (Agriculture)

Emoluments : Rs. 15000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 7th December 2024 at 12 AM

The venue is altogether in Office Chamber of HoD PBG, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-785013

How to apply :

Applicants may appear for the interview with applications in plain paper along with bio-data altogether.

They should also bring photograph, original and also self-attested supporting testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here