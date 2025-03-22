Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Highly Skilled Worker, Skilled Worker and Unskilled Worker under the RGM funded Project on “Implementation of IVF technology under RGM at CVSc, AAU, Khanapara, Guwahati & Establishment of Professional training institute at LCVSc, AAU, Lakhimpur”, implemented under the Directorate of Research (Veterinary). The posts are purely temporary and terminable at any point in time without prior notice or without assigning any reason thereof. The person engaged shall not be entitled to any claim, implicit or explicit for permanent absorption in the University

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Highly Skilled Worker

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,196.00 per month as per AAU norms

Qualification :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Essential:

Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks. Minimum 6 months diploma in computer application from a recognized institute.

Desirable: Preference will be given to candidates with a minimum of 2 years working experience.

Job Roles : Administrative and Accounts related activities

Name of post : Skilled Worker

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15,446.00 per month as per AAU norms

Qualification :

Essential: H.S. (Science) passed + ITI certificate from a recognized institute.

Desirable: Preference to the candidates having experience.

Job Roles : Operation of Milk parlour in dairy farm

Name of post : Unskilled Worker

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 10,976.00 per month as per AAU norms

Qualification :

Essential: Read up to Class VIII

Also Read : 10 lesser known shocking facts about Justice Yashwant Verma

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on on 2nd April, 2025 at 11:00 AM. The venue is in the office of the Directorate of Research (Veterinary), Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022

How to apply :

Applicants must submit an application form (Annexure-I) and one set of testimonials (self-attested). Applicants must also bring the requisite original documents for verification at the time of the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here