Assam Career Assam Don Bosco University Recruitment 2025

Assam Don Bosco University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of full-time Professor / Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor (1 vacancy), Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering in 2025. Don Bosco University is a project of the Salesians of Don Bosco (SDB) executed by Don Bosco Society, Azara, Guwahati. Presently, Salesians are altogether working in 132 countries catering to over nine million young people worldwide. Salesians have been recognized by Government of India as the single largest provider of technical education in India, second only to the Government. More than 100 Salesian technical schools and also 25 colleges have been established in India. Scores of non-formal training centers, agricultural training centers, relief and rehabilitation centers, literacy centers and shelters for street children in India are also managed by the salesians of Don Bosco. The distinctive educational philosophy and method of Don Bosco as expressed by DBU charter altogether are: A preferential option for young people from the lower strata of society, providing them with an education and preparing them for their insertion into the world of work. Close attention to the inter-relationship between culture, religion, science, technology, education, professional ethics and integrity of life. A spirit of family characterized by the presence of teachers and administrators among and for the students. An academic and educative style of relationship founded on reason, religion and kindness. Special attention to the formation of educators, the field of technology and work, and the world of communications. Efforts to promote in society formative programs that impact educative processes as well as strategies and policies for youth research, teaching, study and cultural services aimed to know better the situation of youth, especially the most disadvantaged, to bring about their positive transformation.

Name of post : Professor / Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Applicants should have B.Tech with M.Tech and PhD qualification. They should also have excellent academic and research record.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://erp.dbuniversity.ac.in/adbu_erp/jobs/

Last date for receipt of online applications is 08-04-2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here