Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam Gas Company.

Assam Gas Company is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Officer (F&A) and Company Secretary.

Name of post : Officer (F&A)

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification :

1)Passed CA from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

Or

2)Passed CMA from Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICWA)

Or

3)B.Com (Major in Accountancy) with minimum 60% marks

and

Passed 02(two) years full time MBA (Finance)/PGDM (Finance) with minimum 65% marks

from recognized University or Institute

Experience :

Candidates must possess minimum 02 (two) years of post qualification work experience in Finance & Accounts department in Executive position in any reputed PSU/Pvt. Organization. Candidates having work experience in financial accounting, budgetary control, costing, finalization of accounts, corporate tax, statutory payments, etc will get preference

Name of post : Company Secretary

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

Graduate with minimum 60% marks and Associate/Fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates having additional qualification of LLB/LLM from a recognized Indian Institute/ University is desirable.

Scale of Pay : E01 Grade PB-IV (Rs. 30,000- 1,10,000) + Grade Pay Rs. 13,900

Age Limit : Maximum 30 Years

Selection Procedure :

(i) Only those candidates, who fulfill the eligibility criteria as given in this advertisement/ notification as on the crucial date will get information for Personal Interview.

(ii) The selection process will happen through a Personal Interview wherein selection shall be done in order of merit.

(iii) Candidates will get information for Personal Interview only on the basis of their declaration in the application form submitted.

How to apply :

Applicants may send the filled in application form along with all relevant self-attested (signed with dates) documents addressing to “THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, ASSAM GAS COMPANY LIMITED, DULIAJAN, DIST-DIBRUGARH, PIN-786602” clearly super scribing the Post applied for on or before 31/01/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here