Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay.

Assam Jatiya Bidyalay is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Teacher (Chemistry). Assam Jatiya Bidyalay is established by AJB Educational and Socio-Economic Trust. It is managed by Management Committee formed under the Government of Assam rules. It is located at Noonmati area in Guwahati. Its objective is to develop thinking faculty and also to build confidence and to encourage to own an identity. It is affiliated to SEBA and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council(+2). There are classes from Pre-School and also up to Class XII (Co-education). Education through vernacular medium is the essence of AJB established on 01 January 1994. It is altogether scientifically established that the mother tongue is the best medium of instruction to develop the personality of the students in the school level. This conviction led to the establishment of the school altogether.

Name of post : Teacher (Chemistry)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Master degree in the subject concerned.

b) Assamese medium schooling background.

c) 55% marks in aggregate in HSLC, HSSLC and Degree taken together.

Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month

Upper age limit : 40 years on the date of application.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format via email altogether to [email protected]

Candidates are to submit required information in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay’s own Application form to be downloaded altogether from the website : www.assamjatiyabidyalay.com. (To click Menu->Forms-> Application form for post of teacher)

Application in any other format will altogether be rejected.

No other copies of any certificates are also to be sent except the application form.

Applicants are also to bring one passport sized photo and all original certificates only when called for demo and viva.

Identity card also to be shown at the time of written test.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here