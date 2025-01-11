Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam University Diphu Campus.

Assam University Diphu Campus is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty in Anthropology and also Life Sciences & Bioinformatics.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 4

Subject wise vacancies :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Anthropology : 2

Life Sciences & Bioinformatics : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or also an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must also clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) of UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test which got accreditation of the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B.) The Ph.D degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) altogether by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Selection Procedure :

For the post of Assistant Professor in Anthropology, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on on 30/01/2025 at 11 AM. The venue is altogether at R.B Conference Hall. Samsonsing Ingti Administrative Building, Assam University, Diphu Campus

For the post of Assistant Professor in Life Sciences & Bioinformatics, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on on 30/01/2025 at 11 AM. The venue is at R.B Conference Hall. Samsonsing Ingti Administrative Building, Assam University, Diphu Campus

How to apply :

Applicants applying for the post of Assistant Professor in Anthropology may submit duly filled in prescribed application form available in Assam University website (http://www.aus.ac.in/wp-content/uploads/20 18/05/Application-form-for-Guest-Faculty.pdf ) and also self attested copies of

all the supporting documents to email id [email protected] on or before 27/01/2025

Applicants applying for the post of Assistant Professor in Life Sciences & Bioinformatics may submit duly filled in prescribed application form available in Assam University website (http://www.aus.ac.in/wp-content/uploads/20 18/05/Application-form-for-Guest-Faculty.pdf ) and also self attested copies of all the supporting documents on the date of walk-in-interview

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2