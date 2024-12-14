Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of internees to assist in the Dimasa digital archiving project for the Bodo and Dimasa Heritage Digital Archive (https://bododimasaarchive.org) from January to March, 2025.

Name of post : Internee (Digital Archivist / Field Assistant)

Qualification :

The candidate must have either completed/pursuing Master’s in Linguistics/ Sociology/ Anthropology programme.

Preference for the internship will also be given to candidates having competence of the Dimasa language

They should also have good writing skills, and field experience in language documentation and/or archiving.

Stipend and Fee

The Internship programme will be undertaken without any pay from the host institution. The

programme further shall also have no fee cost. However, nominal honorarium may be given to

candidates without financial support from the project fund.

Job Roles :

1) The internees will assist in creating cultural categories for digital preservation and also promotion of Dimasa indigenous languages and cultures.

2) They will assist in compiling heritage dictionary for documenting Dimasa speech varieties, artifacts, and existing names and historical names.

3) They will interlink Media files from Vimeo, watermarking designs and patterns for image and video files, leanring digital copyrights and creating Cultural/Community Protocol, Traditional Knoweldge labels.

4) They can explore allied fields of linguistics such as ethnolinguistics, sociolinguistics, anthropolinguistics, corpus linguistics, language documentation, language technology,

linguistic landscaping, folkloristics and incorporate their ideas and knowledge from these subjects into Mukurtu.

5) They can create Collections for compilation of material production for communities such as learner books, primer, story books, arts and craft, literature, and also related content.

How to apply :

Candidates must send a Curriculum Vitae (CV), marksheets and also any other relevant documents scanned with a Cover Letter duly signed

They should send it to [email protected] on or before December 23, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here