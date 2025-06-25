Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Assistant (1) under the sponsored research project of Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India – Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) scheme of IIT Bhilai Innovation and Technology Foundation (IBITF) entitled “Development of an Intelligent System for Weather Forecasting, Smart Farming and Information Dissemination for the Scheduled Tribe Community of Barak River Basin using Satellite Image Processing, ML and IoT” for a period of one year only. The said position is on a temporary basis and also coterminous with the project. The selected candidates have an opportunity altogether to be registered for PhD program in the department subject to fulfillment of the requirements. Assam University came into existence in 1994 after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Through its pursuit, Assam University is also in the process of making itself an institute of excellence. Assam University main campus is situated at Dargakona, about 20 kms away from Silchar. The campus is set amid sprawling hillocks and typical landscape of north east. The campus is spread over 600 acres and provide an ideal environment for the researchers, students and the people interested in academic excellence. The other campus of the university is situated at Diphu in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. The university has the territorial jurisdiction over the five districts of Assam viz., Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao (erstwhile North Cachar Hills) and Karbi Anglong.

Name of post : Research Assistant

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : BCA/B.Sc/B.E/B.Tech (IT/CS/Data Science/AI/ML)/ B.Sc (Mathematics/ Statistics with knowledge also of Python Programming/AI/ ML/ App Development).

Monthly Emoluments : Rs 20,000+ HRA

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : Mangalbarey : A heavenly lesser known town of Sikkim

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 15th July 2025 (Tuesday) from 11.30 am onwards. The venue is in Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Assam University, Silchar,

Assam, Pin: 788011

How to apply :

Candidates must submit self-attested copy of the testimonials altogether at the time of interview. Original certificates and also other relevant documents must be brought at the time of the interview for verification

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here