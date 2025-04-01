Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society Assam in 2025.

Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Hospital Administrator on contractual basis for implementing Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana, MoRTH and Vyay Vandana Schemes to different sections of the society in the state of Assam in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Hospital Administrator

No. of posts : 7

Qualification: Master Degree / Post Graduate Degree in Hospital Administration from a government recognized University/Institution

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience: Minimum 5 years in medical/insurance sector

Job Roles :

1. Ensure that the beneficiaries have a totally cashless experience while availing treatment under

PMJAY & MMJAY and to collect proper feedback from every beneficiary and monitor so that

discharged beneficiaries get the transport allowance from the hospital, wherever applicable.

Guiding the beneficiary about overall benefits, providing information and ensuring all possible

support for prompt and seamless treatment. Ensure.

2. The supervision and monitoring of the Arogya Mitra (ARM)/Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitra

(PMAM). Roster preparation, leave applications and attendance of the ARMs/PMAMs will be the

responsibility of the Hospital Administrators.

3. Coordinate with the ISA Officials to ensure that the beneficiaries of the Schemes do not face any

problem. Ensure proper enrollment of new beneficiaries in the zone/area allocated

4. Coordinate with the AAAS IT Team in case of problems/difficulties faced in the IT portals/ platforms of the Schemes, to ensure timely Beneficiary Identification System (BIS), preauths for the beneficiaries of the Schemes and operation of the Transaction ManagementSystem(TMS)

5. Coordinate with the clinics and the pharmacists so that the medicines are provided to

beneficiaries by their bedside to avoid direct transaction with medicine and implant vendors.

6. Coordinate with the hospital clinical department to ensure pre-authorization within the specified, reasonable timeline such that all relevant documentation is submitted as required. Ensure complete and timely claim documents to be submitted within specified timelines.

7. Reporting to the Hospital Superintendent and following the instructions issued by him/her. Duty

hours and rosters will be assigned by the Superintendent. Also reporting to designated SHA

representative and following the instructions issued by the SHA in letter and in spirit

8. Provide the MIS/daily/monthly reports to the designated SHA personnel and conduct Audits of Hospitals as per instructions of AAAS. Escalate beneficiary grievance redressal and escalation to SHA SPOC/Superintendent, as and when necessary.

9. There should be seamless administration of both the schemes in the hospital. Ensure that “PMJAY First” is strictly adhered to, i.e., the beneficiaries are being converted from MMJAY to PMJAY in case of common beneficiaries and common packages.

10. Any other work assigned by CEO.

Compensation: The compensation for the post will be Rs. 40,000/- per month consolidated.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://atalamritabhiyan.assam.gov.in/

Last date for submission of online applications is 15th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here