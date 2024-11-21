Applications are invited for recruitment of various banking positions or career in Bank of Baroda Assam.

Bank of Baroda Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Professionals on contractual basis in Finance & Defence Banking Department.

Name of post : Deputy Head-Investor Relations

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

A Bachelor Degree (Graduation) in any discipline and CA / MBA (preferably in Finance stream)

Experience :

Minimum 12 years of experience in BFSI Sector, out of which at least 8 years of experience in Investment Banking / Institutional Broking / Institutional Sales. Applicants with experience in Investment Research / Networking with large institutional players shall be preferred

Name of post : Defence Banking Advisor (DBA)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : A Bachelor Degree (Graduation) in any discipline

Experience : Retired Officials who held the rank of Brigadier in Indian Army/Commodore in Indian Navy/ Air Commodore in Indian Air Force

Name of post : Deputy Defence Banking Advisor (DDBA)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : A Bachelor Degree (Graduation) in any discipline

Experience : Retired Officials who held the rank of Col. or Lt. Col in the Indian Army/ Gp Capt or Wg Cdr in the Indian Air Force

Selection Procedure :

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/career.htm

Last date for Submission of Application & Payment of fees: 10.12.2024

The process of Registration of application is complete only when applicants make payment of fee with the Bank through On-line mode on or before the last date for fee payment. Candidates must note down the acknowledgement number and a copy of application form for their future reference.

Application Fees :

Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here