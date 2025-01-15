Applications are invited for recruitment of various financial positions or career in Bank of Baroda Assam.

Bank of Baroda Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Key Management Personnel (KMP) for Debt Capital Market (DCM) Desk.

Name of post : Key Management Personnel (KMP) for Debt Capital Market (DCM) Desk

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Mandatory :

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from University / Institution recognized by Govt. of India /

UGC/AICTE

AND

Post Graduate Degree in Law/ Management or CA/CS/ICWA

Desirable : Certification from the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) by passing the NISM Series- IX: Merchant Banking Certification Examination (‘MBCE’) which is to be renewed every three years.

Job Roles :

Perform SEBI regulated activities such as initial public offer, further public offer, Open Offer, Buy-back, Delisting. Deal with the issuers in connection with activities mentioned in (a) above. Deal with intermediaries associated with activities mentioned in (a) above. Act as designated Compliance Officer dealing with the activities mentioned in (a) above. Submit Due Diligence Certificates to SEBI in connection with the activities mentioned in (a) above. In-depth experience of working with Borrowers/Corporates/ NBFCs / Issuers. Target and facilitate both existing and new clients for fund raising through market either through Bank or jointly with other investors. Origination of issuance in discussions with the Issuer to drafting of the covenants. Assess the demand for various bonds and create opportunities for the Bank to down sell the bonds processed by origination team. The KMP shall be responsible for monitoring the compliance of the Act, rules and regulations, notifications, guidelines, instructions, etc., issued by the SEBI or the Central Government and for redressal of investors’ grievances. The KMP, in the role of compliance officer shall immediately and independently report to the SEBI any non- compliance observed by him and ensure that the observations made or deficiencies pointed Any other role/responsibility as assigned by the Bank from time to time Bank reserves the right to modify and/or include any of the Role & Responsibility /KRA(s) from time to time.

Selection Procedure : Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/

Last date for Submission of Application & Payment of fees: 04.02.2025

Application Fees :

Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here