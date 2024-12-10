Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Bapujee College Assam.

Bapujee College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A Master Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale where grading system is followed from a recognized University. A Ph.D. Degree Professor/Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least 15 years of teaching/research in Universities/Colleges and other institutions of higher education. A minimum of 10 Research Publication in Peer Reviewed or UGC sponsored Journals. A minimum of 110 Research Score as per Appendix -II at Table 2 of UGC Regulation, 2018. A relaxation of 5% marks may be at Masters Levels for SC/ST/Differently-abled candidates. The eligibility of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale) and relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible only based on the qualifying marks without any grace marks. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the Ph.D. holders who have obtained their Master Degree prior to 19/09/1991. Upper age limit of the candidate is 55 years as on 01/01/2024. The term of Principal shall be 5 (Five) years as per guidelines of Govt. of Assam. However, the principal who does not have sufficient period of service left for applying for another term of five years, such principal shall be eligible for applying for selection in the same college he has been serving as per Govt. Memo No. ECF.511514/177 dated Dispur, the 28th August, 2024. Any such extended term shall be valid only for the remaining period of service until superannuation.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete biodata and all supporting self attested testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 5000/- (Rupees Five Thousand) only drawn in favour of Bapujee College, Sarukshetri Payable at SBI, Sarthebari Branch.

The applications must reach the President , Governing Body, Bapujee College, Sarukshetri, P.O. : Sarthebari, Barpeta (Assam), PIN-781307

Last date for receipt of applications is 21st December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here