Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Barnagar College Assam.

Barnagar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Grade-IV. Barnagar College, Sorbhog is one of the premier institutions of higher education in the district of Barpeta (Assam). It is under affiliation of the University of Gauhati. It is the third oldest college in the district. This institution altogether came into being on 3rd September, 1962 and was brought under the deficit system of grants-in-aid in December, 1972 by the Govt. of Assam. This college got affiliation to the U.G.C. under 2(f) since 1969. The college got accreditation of “B” grade from NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council), Bangalore in 2004. Barnagar College been imparting education to a large number of students hailing from a vast area predominantly inhabited by socially and economically backward segments of the population. The college celebrated its silver jubilee in the midst of pomp and gaiety in the year 1988 and 50 years of its glorious existence in the year 2012. The college is in a pollution free idyllic setting near the National Highway No. 31 and is easily accessible both via road and rail. Its campus covers 30 bighas of land.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VII passed

Age Limit :

Age of the candidates should not cross 40 years as on 01.01.2024 with relaxation of 5 years of ST/SC, 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in Standard Form

They may also send complete bio-data and self attested copies of all testimonials.

Candidates must not pay any application fee.

The applications must reach the Principal i/c & Secretary, Barnagar College, Sorbhog, P.O.: Sorbhog, Dist.: Barpeta, Assam, PIN-781317

Last date for receipt of applications is 19th December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here