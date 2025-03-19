Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Barnagar College Assam.

Barnagar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor in Economics. Barnagar College, Sorbhog is one of the premier institutions of higher education in the district of Barpeta (Assam). It is affiliated to the University of Gauhati. It is the third oldest college in the district. Being established on 3rd September, 1962 it was brought under the deficit system of grants-in-aid in December, 1972 by the Govt. of Assam. It has been affiliated to the U.G.C. under 2(f) since 1969. The college has been accredited “B” grade by the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council), Bangalore in 2004. It has been imparting education to a large number of students hailing from a vast area predominantly inhabited by socially and also economically backward segments of the population. The college celebrated its silver jubilee in the midst of pomp and gaiety in the year 1988 and 50 years of its glorious existence in the year 2012. Located in a pollution free idyllic setting near the National Highway No. 31, the college is easily accessible both by road and also rail. The college campus altogether covers 30 bighas of land.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Economics

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

The educational qualification must be as per UGC guidelines and Govt. OM No. AHE/239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : 10 stunning Manish Malhotra sarees owned by Nita Ambani

Age : Age limit and relaxation as per Govt. rules altogether

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data including contact number, valid E-mail id, all supporting self attested testimonials from HSLC examination onwards and also a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 1500/-only drawn in favour of Principal, Barnagar College, Sorbhog, payable at SBI, Sorbhog branch

The applications must altogether reach the Principal i/c & Secretary, Barnagar College, Sorbhog, P.O.: Sorbhog, Dist.: Barpeta, Assam, PIN-781317

Last date for receipt of applications is April 3, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here