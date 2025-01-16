Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in BCPL Guwahati Assam.

Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Officers.

Name of post : Officer (Laboratory)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Master’s degree (M.Sc.) in Chemistry with minimum 60% marks altogether

Essential Experience :

Minimum 02-years Post Qualification supervisory in line experience in laboratory functions Petrochemical plant/ Hydrocarbon refinery/ Oil Refinery/ LPG Recovery Plant/ Fertilizer Plant in Central or also State Public Sector undertaking and/ or Large Private Sector organizations of repute, as an employee of that plant/ undertaking/ organisation.

Name of post : Officer (Hindi)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Master’s degree in Hindi literature with minimum 60% marks. Should have English as one of the subjects in graduation.

Desirable: Degree or Diploma in translation in Hindi to English and vice versa from any recognized University or equivalent.

Experience : Minimum 02-years Post Qualification supervisory in line experience in Hindi functions in Central or State Govt. Department/Central or Public Sector Enterprise/Autonomous

Organization, as an employee of that organization.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews on 30th January 2025 and 31st January 2025

The venue is altogether in NRL Centre, Guwahati, Assam.

The reporting time is 08:30 am.

How to apply :

The candidates must register themselves online through BCPL website www.bcplonline.co.in in the career section.

The registration link shall remain open till 11:59 PM, 29.01.2025 (Laboratory) and 30.01.2025 (Hindi).

The candidates must also download and carry the prescribed Application for Employment available at BCPL website in the career section along with 02 recent passport size colour photographs at the time of interview.

No applications in hard copy will be accepted after 10:30 AM on the day of interview i.e. 30.01.2025 (Laboratory) and 31.01.2025 (Hindi)

Candidates will be required to produce original documents along with 01 set of self-attested copies of the following testimonials / documents at the time of interview for verification of documents failing which he / she will not be permitted to appear in the interview-

Document in support of Date of Birth (age). Latest Caste / Tribe certificate (for SC / ST / OBC-NCL candidates as applicable) in the prescribed format issued by the Competent Authority, Disability certificate (in case of PH candidates) in the prescribed format issued by the Competent Authority and Ex-servicemen Proof (in case of Ex-servicemen candidates). All Certificates / Testimonials in respect of all qualifications starting from matriculation onwards (all semester / year wise Mark Sheets & Degree certificates). Experience certificates / Documents issued by the Employers in support of experience details i.e. Date of Joining, Date of Absorption, Date of Promotion, Date of latest Increments, Date of Relieving and all other relevant information. Forwarding Letter / NOC from the Employer in case candidate is presently employed in a Central / State Government / PSU / Semi Government organization.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here