BEML Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 12 vacant managerial positions or career on direct recruitment basis in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Grade – III)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : First Class full time Engineering Degree in Civil Engineering / Construction Engineering / Structural Engineering and equivalent with 4 years of experience

Name of post : Manager (Grade – IV)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : First Class full time Engineering Degree in Civil Engineering / Construction Engineering / Structural Engineering and equivalent with 8 years of experience

Name of post : Senior Manager (Grade – V)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : First Class full time Engineering Degree in Civil Engineering / Construction Engineering / Structural Engineering and equivalent with 11 years of experience

Name of post : Officer/ Assistant Manager (Gr-II/III) HR(SAP/ PMS)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate with two years full time MBA (HR) / MSW / PGDM(HR) / MA (PM & IR) from a recognized University / Institution. Candidate should have secured first class in both Graduation and in Post

Graduation. Certification in SAP HCM / HANA is preferable

The candidate should have prescribed post qualification experience in implementation of SAP HR module and Performance Management System. Candidates with experience in data analytics and reporting tools such as Power BI or Tableau is preferred.

Name of post : Officer/ Assistant Manager (Gr-II/III) HR

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate with Two years full time MBA (HR/IR)/ MSW or MA(Social Work with HR/IR) / Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations of 2 yrs. full time

course with specialization in IR/ HR with Labour Legislations from a recognized University /

Institution. Degree in Law is desirable. Candidate should have secured first class in both Graduation and in Post Graduation.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online through the BEML Ltd. career page at www.bemlindia.in. The

on-line registration site would be available till 18.00 Hrs on 14th of May, 2025

The candidate is required to take a printout of the online application form and attach print out of the fee payment receipt (if applicable), self-attested copies of certificates in support of qualification, age, caste, disability (as applicable), experience including latest salary statement (if applicable), etc. and forward the same mandatorily to the address mentioned below in a sealed envelope mentioning the post applied for on the top left corner of the envelope- Senior Manager (Corporate Recruitment), Recruitment Cell, BEML Soudha, No 23/1, 4th Main, S R Nagar, Bangalore – 560027

The envelope with documents should reach the above address latest by 21.05.2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2