Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Assistant in the ICSSR funded project entitled ‘Assessment of Spatial and Seasonal Variations in the Child-rearing Practices of Boro Tribal Mothers of Bodoland Territorial Region of Assam’ as a Research Assistant purely on a temporary basis. Bodoland University (BU), established in 2009, is a public state collegiate university located in Kokrajhar, Assam, India. It is the first university in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) along with the Lower Assam region (except the capital Guwahati). There are 17 PG Departments and 48 Affiliated Degree Colleges, 4 DIETs and 3 B.Ed. Colleges. Bodoland University runs the Academic Curriculum following the Choice-Based Credit System of UGC. Along with core subjects, Bodoland University also provides Diploma in Bamboo Technology, Post Graduate Diploma in Human Rights & Education (PGDHRE), and several other certificate courses. The Padmashri Modaram Brahma Central library provides knowledge and wisdom with multifaceted facilities. Besides, the University also has Health Centre, Technology Incubation Centre, Intellectual Property Right Cell, Bus service and Hostel Facilities for student and research scholars. The picturesque campus of the University is also present at Rangilakhata, Debargaon 8 km north of Kokrajhar town.

Name of post : Research Assistant

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification:

Ph.D./M.Phil./ Post Graduate in Social Science/ Humanities discipline with minimum 55% of marks.

Salary: A consolidated amount of Rs.16,000/- (Sixteen Thousand) only per month

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable :

Candidates who will get preference are-

Good communication skills in English and Bodo language Skills in quantitative and or qualitative data analysis Experience of preparing project report Willingness to travel for data collection and presenting findings of the project in conferences/ seminars.

Also Read : 10 lesser known intriguing facts about Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy

Job description: The Project Assistant must mostly to review literatures, collect data from the field, analyze collected quantitative and qualitative data, prepare report, and any other work as per the need of the project.

How to apply :

The applicants should send his/her Biodata/ CV/ Resume along with all the supporting documents as a single pdf file to: [email protected] on or before 29th December 2024.

Only the short-listed candidates will get information for appearing in the online interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here