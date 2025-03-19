Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Personnel in the National Health Research Priority Project entitled “Equitable Quality Universal health coverage Implementation research project for optimizing comprehensive primary health care through Health and Wellness Centers (EQUIP-HWCs – Udalguri District)”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Consultant (Scientific / Technical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Professionals with Ph.D. 65 Years degree in Anthropology/ Social Work/ Clinical Psychology/ Sociology/ Public Health/ other social science subjects with minimum 10 years experience in community based health research with at least 10 research publications as documentary evidence

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Or

Clinicians with MBBS, MD qualifications with at least 10 years of clinical practice experience.

Remuneration : Rs. 1,00,000/-. For retired Government persons the remunerations shall be fixed

in accordance with the Ministry of Finance, Dept. of Expenditure OM No-3-25/2020-E.IIIA dated

09 Dec. 2020

Maximum Age Limit : 65 years

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-III (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Professionals having MBBS degree in relevant subject with 3 years experience in

community-based health research

Remuneration : Rs. 93,000/- + HRA as admissible

Maximum Age Limit : 40 years

Also Read : 10 stunning Manish Malhotra sarees owned by Nita Ambani

Name of post : Project Technical Support-I/ Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Personnel with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) with 2 years experience or Auxillary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) with 2 years experience in community/ lab-based research work.

Remuneration : Rs. 18,000/- + HRA as admissible

Age Limit : 30 Years (relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC)

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in plain paper, CV in attached format, soft copies of mark sheets, publications and all necessary certificates from HSLC onwards to Prof. (Dr.) Jatin Sarmah, Department of Biotechnology & Rector, Bodoland University, Kokrajhar – 783370, Assam via email: [email protected] on or before 6th April, 2025 (Sunday).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here