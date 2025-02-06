Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Cachar Judiciary Assam.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Cachar Silchar under Cachar Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Driver (Group C).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Driver (Group C)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000/- – 70000/- + G.P. Rs. 5200/-

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Eligibility Criteria :

The candidate must be an Indian Citizen as defined in Article 5 to B of the Constitution of India. The Candidate must have a valid LMV Driving License issued by the competent authority. The Driving License must be issued at least 3 years before the date of publication of this advertisement. The candidate must not be less than 18 years and above 40 years of age. Age criteria shall be guided by government guidelines and the determinative date shall be 01-01-2025. Minimum Qualification of the candidate must be Class X/ HSLC passed. Preference will be given to experienced candidates. Candidate must posses an Employment Registration certificate issued by the Govt. of Assam.

Selection Procedure :

Screening Test (Written Exam), Driving Test & also Viva-voce

The Individual Call Letter will be sent to the eligible candidates through electronic mode i.e. through Whatsapp or Email Id. Accordingly, candidates are mandatorily required to provide their Whatsapp Mobile Number and Email Id as instructed earlier.

How to apply :

The intending candidates will have to submit their application in sealed envelope to “The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Cachar, Silchar, Pin: 788001” either personally or also through post on or before 04.03.2025 by 5 PM.

Applicants must super scribe “Application for the post of Driver” on the top of the envelope and must also write their WHATSAPP MOBILE No. and Email ID on the top of the Standard Form in red ink.

The applications must be accompanied with:

a) Two Copies of recent passport size coloured photographs.

b) Self attested copies of all testimonials in support of educational qualification, Driving License and also Employment Registration certificate.

c) Experience certificate, if any.

Candidates already in Govt. Service must also apply through proper channel.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here