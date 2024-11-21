Applications are invited for recruitment of 23 vacant positions or career in CDAC Assam.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Personnel.

Name of post : Project Associate (Fresher)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

1) BE/B. Tech or Equivalent Degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA OR

2) ME/M. Tech/Equivalent Degree OR

3) Post Graduate Degree in Science/Computer Application or in relevant Domain

Name of post : Project Engineer (Fresher)

No. of posts : 9

Qualification :

1) BE/B. Tech or Equivalent Degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA OR

2) ME/M. Tech/Equivalent Degree OR

3) Post Graduate Degree in Science/Computer Application or in relevant Domain with 60% or equivalent CGPA OR

4) PhD. in relevant discipline

Name of post : Project Engineer (Experienced)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

1) BE/B. Tech or Equivalent Degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA OR

2) ME/M. Tech/Equivalent Degree OR

3) Post Graduate Degree in Science/Computer Application or in relevant Domain with 60% or equivalent CGPA OR

4) PhD. in relevant discipline

Name of post : Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead/ Project Leader

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

1) BE/B. Tech or Equivalent Degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA OR

2) ME/M. Tech/Equivalent Degree OR

3) Post Graduate Degree in Science/Computer Application or in relevant Domain with 60% or equivalent CGPA OR

4) PhD. in relevant discipline

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1) Diploma in Engineering in relevant discipline OR

2) Graduate in Computer Sci/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics or relevant domain

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

1) BE/B. Tech or Equivalent Degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA OR

2) ME/M. Tech/Equivalent Degree OR

3) Post Graduate Degree in Science/Computer Application or in relevant Domain with 60% or equivalent CGPA OR

4) PhD. in relevant discipline

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.cdac.in/

Last date for submission of applications is up to 6 PM of December 5, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here