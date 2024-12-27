Applications are invited for recruitment of 62 vacant positions or career in Central Bank of India Assam.

Central Bank of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Specialist Officers- Information Technology. Established in 1911, Central Bank of India was the first Indian commercial bank which was wholly owned and managed by Indians. The establishment of the Bank was the ultimate realisation of the dream of Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala, founder of the Bank. Sir Pherozesha Mehta was the first Chairman of a truly ‘Swadeshi Bank’. In fact, such was the extent of pride felt by Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala that he proclaimed Central Bank of India as the ‘property of the nation and the country’s asset’. He also added that ‘Central Bank of India lives on people’s faith and regards itself as the people’s own bank’. During the past 113 years of history the Bank has weathered many storms and faced many challenges. The Bank could successfully transform every threat into business opportunity and excelled over its peers in the Banking industry.

Name of post : Specialist Officers- Information Technology

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 62

Specialization wise vacancies :

Data Engineer/Analyst : 3

Data Scientist : 2

Data-Architect/Could Architect/Designer/Modeler : 2

ML Ops Engineer : 2

Gen AI Experts (Large Language Model) : 2

Campaign Manager (SEM & SMM) : 1

SEO Specialist : 1

Graphic Designer & Video Editor : 1

Content Writer (Digital Marketing) : 1

MarTech Specialist : 1

Neo Support Requirement- L2 : 6

Neo Support Requirement- L1 : 10

Production Support / Technical support Engineer : 10

Digital Payment Application Support Engineer : 10

Developer/ Data Support Engineer : 10

Essential Qualification : B.E. / B. Tech. / Masters degree

Also Read : 10 unknown facts about the man who led the translation of Bible into Assamese & other Indian languages

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://cb.tminetwork.com/

Opening Date for On-line Registration : 27.12.2024

Closing Date for On-line Registration : 12.01.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here