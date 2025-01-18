Applications are invited for recruitment of 24 vacant positions or career in Central Bank of India Assam.

Central Bank of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of IT Officers. Established in 1911, Central Bank of India was the first Indian commercial bank which was wholly owned and managed by Indians. The establishment of the Bank was the ultimate realisation of the dream of Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala, founder of the Bank. Sir Pherozesha Mehta was the first Chairman of a truly ‘Swadeshi Bank’. In fact, such was the extent of pride felt by Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala that he proclaimed Central Bank of India as the ‘property of the nation and the country’s asset’. He also added that ‘Central Bank of India lives on people’s faith and regards itself as the people’s own bank’. During the past 113 years of history the Bank has weathered many storms and faced many challenges. The Bank could successfully transform every threat into business opportunity and excelled over its peers in the Banking industry. A number of innovative and unique banking activities have been launched by Central Bank of India

Name of post : IT Officers

No. of posts : 24

Eligibility Criteria :

B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology/Electronics & Communication /Electrical & Electronics OR MCA /MSc-IT OR Other Equivalent Qualification AND Minimum 60 % marks OR Minimum CGPA of 6.0. 2-6 years of work experience altogether. All educational qualifications mentioned should be from university recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies. Candidates must also possess experience wherever applicable as per the post applied. The cut-off date for ascertaining eligibility regarding age, and also work experience is 30.11.2024.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/ up to 26th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here