Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in CIPET Guwahati Assam.

Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Lecturers and Assistant Placement Consultant on contract. The contract is for 1 Year (Renewable upto 3 years based on performance and requirement). Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) (formerly known as Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET)) was established in 1968 by Government of India with the assistance of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at Chennai. The main objective of setting up of this specialized institute was to develop manpower in different disciplines of Plastics Engineering & Technology as no similar institute was in existence in the country. International Labour Organization (ILO) served as the executing agency. During the initial project period between 1968 and 1973, the institute achieved the targets envisaged and was rated as one of the most successful UNDP projects implemented worldwide. Today CIPET is also a premier Academic institution for higher & technical education under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Govt. of India fully devoted in all the domains of plastics viz:- Design, CAD/CAM/CAE, Tooling & Mould Manufacturing, Production Engineering, Testing and also Quality Assurance. CIPET also operates from various locations spread across the country to cater the needs of the Polymer and allied industries.

Name of post : Lecturers

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

English : 1

Mathematics : 1

Minimum Qualifications:

Full time First Class Masters degree in relevant discipline with First Class or also equivalent at full time Bachelor’s or Master’s level from a recognized University.

Experience:

At least 1 year teaching experience in Polytechnic / Engg. College. Remuneration Range is altogether between Rs. 30,000 to 35000/- p.m.

Age Limit : Must be altogether below 65 years

Name of post : Assistant Placement Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Full time graduate in any discipline with two years experience in the relevant area.

OR

M.B.A. (HRM/PM) with one year experience in the relevant area

Remuneration : Consolidated Remuneration of Rs. 35,000/- p.m.

Age Limit : Must be altogether below 65 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed form along with necessary enclosures also in a sealed envelope to The Centre In-Charge, CIPET: CSTS – Guwahati, NH 31, Changsari, Guwahati, Kamrup Dist., Assam – 781101 by Registered Post/ Speed Post.

The closing/ last date of receipt of application altogether is 13.12.2024

The candidate should also clearly mention “Advertisement No. ” and “Name of the position applied with discipline” in BOLD letters on top of the envelope.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here