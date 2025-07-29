Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in CIT Kokrajhar Assam.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the ANRF–funded research project with the sanction number: ANRF/IRG/2024/000360/ENS, dated 19th June, 2025 titled “Development of Brain Controlled Lower Limb Exoskeleton Device.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

BE/B.Tech/ME/M.Tech (Instrumentation Engineering/ Electrical and Electronics Engineering/ Electrical Engineering/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Mechatronics or any other equivalent areas) from a recognized Institute/University with GATE/NET qualified score or qualified in any other national level examination conducted by central government departments such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MoE, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER, NISER, etc.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable: Good knowledge in project design and implementation. Good Command in MATLAB/ Python, CAD software, etc

Emoluments : Rs. 37,000/- + 8% HRA per month for 1st two years Rs. 42,000/- + 8% HRA for 3rd year.

Upper Age Limit : 35 Years on the date of application, as per ANRF norms. SC/ ST/ OBC/ WOMEN/ PWD candidates will get relaxation as per Government of India norms.

Also Read : 10 famous Shiva temples of North East India

How to apply :

Applicants must submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V and all other relevant documents through email at [email protected] with the subject line “Application for the post of JRF under ANRF sponsored project – Advt. No.: CIT/R&D/ANRF/IE/521/2025 Dated: 28/07/25”. All communications will be sent earlier through email.

Last date for submission of application is 17th August, 2025

Applicants will get information about the date of interview directly through email

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here