Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Director of Students’ Welfare.

Name of post : Director of Students’ Welfare

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay: Rs. 1,44,200/- to Rs. 2,18,200/ – + Other allowances as admissible ( Revised Scale)

Essential Educational Qualifications and Work Experience:

A Post Graduate degree from a recognized University with at least 55 per cent marks or its equivalent in the CGPA scale; along with

1. At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above, or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor, along with experience in educational administration; or

2. Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education; or

3. 15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post

Desirable: Experience in Students’ Welfare, sports activities etc. should have good interpersonal skills to interface with students, teachers, staff, public and media at all levels. Higher qualification like PhD is desirable.

Age Limit: Below 55 years (on the date of application)

How to apply :

Candidates should send their filled up Application form along with all the required documents

to the Office of the Registrar, Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001 before the last date.

A soft copy of the filled in the application form along with all the requisite documents must be sent to [email protected] in PDF File Only.

IAST DATE & TIME OF RECEIPT OF APPLICATTONS: –

(i) Soft Copy: 6th August, 2025

(ii) Hard Copy: 8th August, 2025

Application Fees :

Applications for the post must be accompanied by the Transaction Acknowledgement Slip obtained after making the online payment of Rs. 2000/- only as processing fees for the application through the link provided below: https://cottonuniversity.samarth.edu.in/feeportat/index.php/site/login

(from 17-07-2025 ,17:00:00 Hrs to 06-08-2025,23:59:59 Hrs.). This application fee is non-refundable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here