Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in CPP IPR Sonapur Assam.

Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP IPR) Sonapur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Scientific Officer(Electrical).

Name of post : Project Scientific Officer(Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification :

BE/B.Tech. in Electrical/Electrical and Electronics Engineering from any AICTE recognized Institution under any University with minimum 60% aggregate.

Essential post qualification experience :

The applicant must have post qualification experience of minimum 03 years preferably in

Operation and maintenance of 33kV outdoor Substation, LT Power distribution, planning, estimation, execution of Electrical construction works, regular Electrical maintenance works. Should have working knowledge in Electrical Construction Projects involving Over Head-Line Construction both LT & HT, all types of internal Wiring, Under Ground Cabling etc. Should have knowledge of Quality Assurance and Quality Control of works under scope of contract during execution. Should have experience in Contract management, systematize contract documentation, preparation of tender documents and tender scrutiny. Should have experience in handling Govt. projects. Should be familiar with statutory norms and regulations. Should be familiar with CPWD rules and byelaws.

Remuneration : Rs. 56,000/- per month + HRA (as per the institute’s rules)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 30th January 2025

The venue is in CPP-IPR, Nazirakhat, Sonapur-782402, Kamrup (M), Assam

Reporting time at CPP-IPR for the interview is from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on the date of the interview. Applicants reporting later than 11:00 AM on the date of the interview will not be considered.

How to apply :

Candidates must bring all their original mark sheets and certificates in support of eligibility criteria i.e. Educational Qualification (from class 10th onwards), Experience, Other qualification, Caste, Original Identity proof, Date of birth, etc. along with a set of self-attested photocopies of the same and two copies of recent passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here