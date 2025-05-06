Applications are invited for recruitment of 44 vacant positions or career in CPRI Assam in 2025.

Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 44 vacant posts or career on direct recruitment basis in 2025.

Name of post : Scientific Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : First Class B.Sc. in Chemistry from a recognized University with 5 years of experience

Name of post : Engineering Assistant

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : First Class 3 year Diploma in Engineering / Technology in Electrical / Civil with 5 years of experience in relevant field.

Name of post : Technician Gr. 1

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : ITI Trade Certificate in Electrical

Name of post : Junior Hindi Translator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : A Degree of a recognized University with Hindi & English as Elective subjects

Name of post : Assistant Grade II

No. of posts : 23

Qualification : First Class BA/ BSc. / B.Com/ BBA / BBM/BCA degree from a recognized university and minimum Grade-B in Basic Computer Course (BCC) conducted by National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) as on closing date of recruitment application

Name of post : Assistant Librarian

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : A University Degree with Diploma in Library Science

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://onlineapplication.org.in/#/

Closing date for submission of applications is 25th May 2025 ( 5 PM)

Application Fees :

a. Scientific Assistant, Engineering Assistant, Junior Hindi Translator : Rs.1000/- for each post

b. Technician Gr.1, Assistant Gr. II, Assistant Librarian : Rs.700/- for each post

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen/women are exempted from payment of fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here