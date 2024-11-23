Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam.
CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Personnel under various projects.
Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Development of Co-gasification Process of NER Coal and Agro Residue Biomass for Generation of Power and Fuel
Qualification : ?.E. /?.?ech. in Mechanical Engineering /Energy
Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Indigenous Development and Manufacturing of Machine, Devices and Assembly Lines
Qualification : 1st class M.Sc. in Physical Chemistry/ Applied Chemistry
Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Biopolymer Based Electrospun Membranes for Recovery of Heavy Metals from Industrial Wastewater
Qualification : 1st class M.Sc. in Inorganic Chemistry/Physical Chemistry/Applied Chemistry
Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Development of Magnetic Metal-Organic Frameworks for Removal of Chemical Warfare Agents
Qualification : 1st class M.Sc in Chemistry
Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)
No. of posts : 2
Name of project : Development of Nanofiltration Membrane-based Technology and Design for Waste Water Treatment
Qualification :
M.Sc in Chemistry/Nanotechnology/Polymer Sciences / Environmental Science and Environmental Technology
OR
M.Tech in Chemical Engineering/ Polymer Technology
Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : CSIR Floriculture Mission
Qualification : M.Sc. in Botany/Life Sciences/ Chemistry
Name of post : Senior Project Associate (Senior-PAT)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Genome-Editing for Crop Improvement (GE-Crop)
Qualification : Ph.D. in Life Sciences/Biological Sciences/ Plant Biotechnology/ Agri. Biotechnology/ Molecular Biology/ Plant Functional Genomics
Name of post : Project Associate-I (P??-I)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Phenome India-CSIR Health Cohort Knowledge
Qualification : 1st class M.Sc. in Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/Microbiology/ Molecular Biology/ Life Science
Name of post : Senior Project Associate (Senior-PAT)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : CSIR Floriculture Mission
Qualification : Ph.D. in Agriculture/ Life Sciences/Floriculture/Horticulture
Name of post : Project Associate-I (P??-I)
No. of posts : 2
Name of project : CSIR Floriculture Mission
Qualification : 1st class M.Sc. in Life Sciences/Agriculture/ Floriculture/Horticulture/ Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Molecular Biology & Biotechnology
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/ up to 2 PM of 3rd December 2024
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here