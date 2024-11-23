Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam.

CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Personnel under various projects.

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of Co-gasification Process of NER Coal and Agro Residue Biomass for Generation of Power and Fuel

Qualification : ?.E. /?.?ech. in Mechanical Engineering /Energy

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Indigenous Development and Manufacturing of Machine, Devices and Assembly Lines

Qualification : 1st class M.Sc. in Physical Chemistry/ Applied Chemistry

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Biopolymer Based Electrospun Membranes for Recovery of Heavy Metals from Industrial Wastewater

Qualification : 1st class M.Sc. in Inorganic Chemistry/Physical Chemistry/Applied Chemistry

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of Magnetic Metal-Organic Frameworks for Removal of Chemical Warfare Agents

Qualification : 1st class M.Sc in Chemistry

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Development of Nanofiltration Membrane-based Technology and Design for Waste Water Treatment

Qualification :

M.Sc in Chemistry/Nanotechnology/Polymer Sciences / Environmental Science and Environmental Technology

OR

M.Tech in Chemical Engineering/ Polymer Technology

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : CSIR Floriculture Mission

Qualification : M.Sc. in Botany/Life Sciences/ Chemistry

Name of post : Senior Project Associate (Senior-PAT)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Genome-Editing for Crop Improvement (GE-Crop)

Qualification : Ph.D. in Life Sciences/Biological Sciences/ Plant Biotechnology/ Agri. Biotechnology/ Molecular Biology/ Plant Functional Genomics

Name of post : Project Associate-I (P??-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Phenome India-CSIR Health Cohort Knowledge

Qualification : 1st class M.Sc. in Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/Microbiology/ Molecular Biology/ Life Science

Name of post : Senior Project Associate (Senior-PAT)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : CSIR Floriculture Mission

Qualification : Ph.D. in Agriculture/ Life Sciences/Floriculture/Horticulture

Name of post : Project Associate-I (P??-I)

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : CSIR Floriculture Mission

Qualification : 1st class M.Sc. in Life Sciences/Agriculture/ Floriculture/Horticulture/ Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Molecular Biology & Biotechnology

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/ up to 2 PM of 3rd December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here