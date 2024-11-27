Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DIPR Assam.

The Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Hindi Translator-cum-Content Writer on contractual basis.

Name of post : Hindi Translator-cum-Content Writer

No. of posts : 2

Educational qualification:

a) Minimum educational qualification of the candidate shall be Graduate in any discipline from any University recognised by the Government. Master Degree in Hindi /Praveen will be given preference.

b) The candidate must also possess a minimum 1 (one) year Diploma in Computer application from a recognised Institution/Organisation. Thorough knowledge of DTP in Hindi, English & Assamese, Unicode Inscript version, Microsoft Office (Power point, Word, Excel) knowledge of Internet browsing compulsory.

c) Applicant must also possess Diploma in Translation Course from English to Hindi and vice versa from any Govt. recognized institution/organization.

d) The candidate must have knowledge of translation from Assamese to Hindi and vice

versa.

Remuneration : Fixed remuneration @ Rs. 31,000/- (Rupees Thirty Thousand) only per month.

Age limit:

18 to 38 years of age on the 1st day. of January, 2024.

The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST (P)/ST(H) and 3 years for OBC/MO??

Selection Procedure :

Applicants must appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 17th December, 2024 at 10.00 AM.

The venue is in Office of Deputy Director (Establishment Branch), Directorate of Information & Public Relations, Assam, Dispur, Last Gate, Guwahati-06

Selection will also be conducted via Viva-Voce and Practical Test.

How to apply :

Candidates must submit the photocopies of relevant documents and 3 (three) recent self attested passport size photographs with duly filled up Standard Application Format (hard copies) to the Director of Information & Public Relations, Assam, Dispur, Last Gate, Guwahati-06 before 12 Noon of 11th December, 2024.

The applicant must bring with them the original documents also while coming for the interview. If the interview cannot be completed on 17th December, 2024, it will continue on the next working day.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here