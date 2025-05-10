Assam Career DLSA Lakhimpur Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DLSA Lakhimpur Assam in 2025.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Lakhimpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Para Legal Volunteer in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Para Legal Volunteer

Eligibility Criteria :

1. He/ she must be a citizen of India and should not be less than 18 years from the date of application.

2. He/ she must be Matriculate or equivalent with a capacity for over all comprehension.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

3. He/ She should be of a good moral character.

4. He/ She must not belong to any political party.

5. GROUPS FROM WHICH PAM.LEGAL VOLUNTEERS CAN BE SELECTED –

Teachers ( Including retired teachers)

Retired Government Servants and also senior citizens.

M.S.W students and also teachers

Anganwadi Workers.

Doctors/ Physicians.

Students and Law Students ( Till they enroll as lawyers)

Members of non-political, Service oriented NGOs and Clubs.

Members of women Neighborhood Groups, and also self Help Groups including of marginalized groups.

Retired Government Servants and also senior citizens. M.S.W students and also teachers Anganwadi Workers. Doctors/ Physicians. Students and Law Students ( Till they enroll as lawyers) Members of non-political, Service oriented NGOs and Clubs. Members of women Neighborhood Groups, and also self Help Groups including of marginalized groups. Educated prisoners with good behavior, serving long term sentences in prisons.

Any other person whom DLSA also deems fit to be identified as PLV.

Selection Procedure :

The selection of PLV’s shall be made by a Committee Chaired by the Chairman District Legal Services Authority and Secretary DLSA shall be one of its members. The third member shall altogether be selected by the Chairman DLSA at his/ her discretion.

How to apply :

Applicants may send filled up applications forms along with self- attested copies in respect of Caste, Age, Educational Qualification, proof of residence and also work experience to the office of District & Sessions Judge Cum Chairman, DLSA Lakhimpur, North Lakhimpur between 10:30 am to 5.00 pm on or before 22nd May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here