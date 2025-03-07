Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Assistant @Rs 30,000/- (consolidated) per month as per ICMR guideline for a period of one year for a ICMR sanctioned ad-hoc project entitled “Design and development of a deep learning-based technique for detection of pneumonia from radiological chest X-ray images to augment the healthcare services in North East India” for the Department of Electronics and Communication Technology. Gauhati University (GU) is one of the premier institutions of higher education in Northeast India and one of the most sought-after postgraduate institutions. Great Sanskrit scholar, Indologist and philanthropist Krishna Kanta Handiqui was the founder Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University. Some very illustrious sons and daughters of Assam have been its alumni which includes none other than Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, noted litterateur and Gyanpeeth Award Winner Mamoni Raisom Goswami, eminent poet Dr Nirmal Prabha Bordoloi, famous academician Dr Maheswar Neog, prominent literary figure Dr Banikanta Kakati, academician, researcher of folklore, singer and lyricist Dr Birendra Nath Dutta to name a few. Other renowned alumni include well known personalities such as Padmasree Dr Jitendra Nath Gosawmi, an alumnus of the Physics Department, who has been the Chief Scientist of Chandrayaan Mission and also a Bhatnagar Awardee, and the former Chief Election Commissioner Sri Harishankar Brahma. Gauhati University has been also Alma Mater to other famous personalities like former Chief Ministers of Assam, Sri Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, Late Sri Tarun Gogoi, Sri Sarbananda Sonowal, and present Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: M.Sc. in Electronics / Master of Computer Application (MCA). Candidate with knowledge of deep learning will get preference.

Age Limit : The age of the candidate is not less than 21 years and not more than 35 years.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications to Dr. Kumaresh Sarmah, Principal Investigator, Dept. of ECT, Gauhati University via email to [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 13th March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here