Summer is here, and while we enjoy long sunny days, our smartphones seem to be paying the price. If you’ve noticed your phone heating up more than usual, slowing down, or even shutting off unexpectedly, you’re not alone.

Mobile overheating is a common problem during hot weather, and understanding why it happens can help you protect your device.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

One of the main reasons phones overheat in summer is direct exposure to sunlight. Leaving your phone on a car dashboard, balcony, or near a window under the sun can make its internal components extremely hot. Running heavy apps, playing games, or streaming videos for long hours also generates extra heat. Additionally, using your phone while it charges can increase the temperature quickly.

Overheating not only affects performance but can also shorten battery life and damage internal components. So, what can you do to keep your phone cool during scorching summer days?

1.Keep it out of direct sunlight: Avoid leaving your phone in hot places. Use a bag or shade to protect it when outdoors.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. Limit heavy usage: Try not to run multiple apps, games, or video streams at the same time. Give your phone small breaks to cool down.

3. Remove the case if needed: Some cases trap heat. If your phone feels too hot, take off the case until it cools.

4. Turn off unnecessary features: Switch off Bluetooth, GPS, or mobile data when not in use. Lower screen brightness as well.

5. Avoid using while charging: Charging generates heat, so try not to use your phone for long calls or gaming while plugged in.

With a few small steps, you can enjoy your smartphone without worrying about summer overheating. Keeping your phone cool not only maintains its performance but also prolongs its life—so you can stay connected comfortably even under the sun.