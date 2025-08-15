Dimapur: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday reaffirmed that resolving the Naga political issue remains the state government’s top priority.

While addressing the 79th Independence Day celebration at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat in Kohima, Rio emphasised that the peace process continues to serve as “a symbol of hope.” Furthermore, he asserted that the state government has actively facilitated dialogue among all stakeholders to secure a peaceful resolution to the longstanding issue.

In addition, Rio highlighted the recent progress made during the tripartite talks held in Delhi on July 23 between the Government of India, the Nagaland government, and the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO). He expressed confidence that the negotiations regarding the proposed Frontier Nagaland Territory would ultimately bridge the developmental gap in the region. Moreover, he stressed that the solution must emerge in the spirit of unity and brotherhood.

On a related note, Rio raised concerns about the Central government’s decision to reduce the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border from 16 km to 10 km, accompanied by fewer designated crossing points. He pointed out that this change has significantly impacted border communities who share deep socio-cultural and economic ties across the international boundary. Consequently, he urged the Centre to reconsider the policy to minimise hardship.

Simultaneously, Rio addressed the ongoing eviction drives along the Assam-Nagaland border. He explained that police forces and district administrations from both states have jointly undertaken the operations in disputed areas to uphold the status quo and prevent illegal migration. According to him, this approach reflects the government’s commitment to peaceful and lawful border management.

Turning to reforms, Rio hailed the complete digitisation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system—which began on January 1—as a landmark achievement in governance. Notably, he revealed that the state’s online portal has already processed over 26,500 permits. Additionally, he announced the introduction of new ILP categories for workers in agriculture, transport, domestic service, driving, and the education sector.

Moreover, Rio declared that village councils will maintain detailed registers of ILP holders and hospitality establishments. He added that these councils must promptly inform local police whenever guests from outside Nagaland arrive. This, he said, will further strengthen monitoring and ensure better security coordination.

Rio outlined various ongoing development initiatives across the state. He concluded by reiterating the government’s unwavering commitment to inclusive growth, regional peace, and cultural preservation.