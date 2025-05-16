Assam Career Gauhati University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Gauhati University Assam in 2025.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Fellow (Project Associate) on a purely temporary basis under a research initiative aimed at developing AI-based weather prediction systems and climate data modeling in 2025. Gauhati University (GU) is one of the premier institutions of higher education in Northeast India and also one of the most sought-after postgraduate institutions. Great Sanskrit scholar, Indologist and philanthropist Krishna Kanta Handiqui was the founder Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University. Some very illustrious sons and daughters of Assam have been its alumni which includes none other than Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, noted litterateur and Gyanpeeth Award Winner Mamoni Raisom Goswami, eminent poet Dr Nirmal Prabha Bordoloi, famous academician Dr Maheswar Neog, prominent literary figure Dr Banikanta Kakati, academician, researcher of folklore, singer and lyricist Dr Birendra Nath Dutta to name a few. Other renowned alumni include well known personalities such as Padmasree Dr Jitendra Nath Gosawmi, an alumnus of the Physics Department, who has been the Chief Scientist of Chandrayaan Mission and also a Bhatnagar Awardee, and the former Chief Election Commissioner Sri Harishankar Brahma. Gauhati University has been also Alma Mater to other famous personalities like former Chief Ministers of Assam, Sri Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, Late Sri Tarun Gogoi, Sri Sarbananda Sonowal, and present

Name of post : Research Fellow (Project Associate)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. in Atmospheric Science/ Physics/ Meteorology/ Geography/ Environmental Science/ Geoinformatics / Remote Sensing or related disciplines with at least 55% marks (50% for SC/ST).

Basic Knowledge of Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP), clmate models (e.g. CMIP, WRF,

RegCM), or AIML in weather forecasting .

Strong programming skills in Python/ R, and familiarity with tools like NCL, GTADS, CDO, or Panoply.

Desirable Qualifications:

Experience with handling satellite / reanalysis climate datasets or operating meteorological instruments.

Publication in relevant Peer-reviewed journals or also presentations in national conferences.

Fellowship: Rs.27,000 per month + HRA (as per norms)

How to apply :

Interested candidates should submit their CV, academic transcripts, and also supporting documents to [email protected] with the subject line “Application for Research Fellow- Climate Project.”

Deadline : 30 May 2025

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview (online /offline). No TA/DA will be provided for attending the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here