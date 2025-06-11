Assam Career GMCH Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant positions or career in GMCH Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Scientist C (Medical), Scientist B (Non-Medical) and Project Technical Support III purely on temporary and contractual basis initially for a period of one year under Infectious Disease Research & Diagnostic Laboratory (IRDL) under the project entitled “Strengthening and upgradation of existing VRDLs for infectious disease diagnosis and research”, under PM-ABHIM scheme, Govt of India, in the Department of Microbiology in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-II (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 80,000 + 20% HRA per month

Essential Qualification :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

1.MBBS/BVSc/BDS/ with three-year experience

2.MBBS/BVSc/BDS with MPH/PhD

3.MBBS/BVSc/BDS + Post Graduate Degree including the integrated PG Degree

Desirable Qualification :

i. MD in Microbiology/M.VSc/MDS from a recognized university or a candidate with PhD degree will be preferred.

ii. Additional research/ training experience in Microbiology or molecular techniques from recognized institute(s).

iii. R&D experience in Microbiology laboratory (Molecular including sequencing and immunological) at least for three years after obtaining essential qualification.

iv. Knowledge of Computer Applications and data analysis

v. Research publications in indexed journal

Upper Age Limit : 40 years as on 01.06.2025

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 56,000 + 20% HRA per month

Essential Qualification :

1. First class post graduate degree in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/Life Sciences/equivalent subject from a recognized university, including the integrated PG degrees

2. Second class post graduate degree in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/Life Sciences/equivalent subject from a recognized university, including the integrated PG degrees with PhD

Desirable Qualification :

i. R & D experience in Microbiology/ Biotechnology Laboratory (Molecular and immunological) at least for two years in recognised institute after obtaining essential qualification.

ii. Knowledge of Computer Applications and data analysis

iii. Research publications in indexed journal

Upper Age Limit : 35 years as on 01.06.2025

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 28,000 + 20% HRA per month

Essential Qualification :

Three years graduate in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) + three years’ experience

OR

Post graduate degree in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT)

Desirable Qualification :

i. Post graduate degree in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ MLT will be preferred.

ii. Three years’ experience of working in Microbiology laboratory with computer knowledge

Upper Age Limit : 35 years as on 01.06.2025

Selection Procedure :

Shortlisted candidates must appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 28th June 2025 and 30th June 2025. Time of interview is at 10 AM. The venue is in Conference hall of Department of

Microbiology, 5th floor, Narakasur Hilltop, GMCH, Guwahati-32, Assam.

How to apply :

The hard copy of the application along with signed copy of biodata with passport photo and self-attested xerox copies of all supporting documents shall be addressed to The Principal cum Chief Superintendent, Gauhati Medical College and sent in sealed envelope to the State Level VRDL, 5th floor, Narakasur Hilltop, Department of Microbiology, Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati-32, Assam during office hours. Last date of receipt of application is 18th June 2025

If the candidate is applying for multiple posts, he/she will have to submit separate applications for each post mentioning the name of the post applied for on the sealed envelope as well as in the application form (Format for application form is available in the GMCH website, https://gmchassam.gov.in)

The shortlisted candidates will have to bring all the original documents including the experience certificate, research publications, training certificate, computer training certificate and all other relevant documents on the day of interview and also the xerox copies to be enclosed along with the application.

The shortlisted candidates will be notified in the website of GMCH and will have to appear for interview on the specified date, time and venue

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here