Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Hailakandi Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge, Hailakandi, Assam under Hailakandi Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Day / Night Chowkidar.

Name of post : Day / Night Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs.12000-52000/- + G.P.=Rs.3,900/- per month along with other allowances admissible as per Rules

Qualification :

Minimum VIII Standard passed. A candidate who has passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the post. Candidates have to submit a self-declaration certificate along with the application form stating that “he/she has not passed HSSLC or equivalent examination or above.”

Age Limit :

The age of the candidate must not be less than 18 years of age and more than 40 years of age as on 01-12-2024 for General. The upper age limit relaxation is 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates; 5 years for SC/ST candidates; 10 years in respect of Persons with Disabilities and 2 years in respect of Ex-Servicemen.

How to apply :

Candidates must submit their applications in the Standard Form of Application published in Assam Gazette Part-IX.

The Application must be accompanied with the following :-

(a) 3 (Three) copies of recent passport size coloured photographs with signature on the reverse side

(b) Self-attested copies of testimonials in support of his/her AGE, CASTE, EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION etc.

(c) Self-declaration certificate.

(d) Valid Employment Exchange Registration certificate.

The applications must reach The District & Sessions Judge, Haitakandi, P.O., P.S. & District -Hailakandi, Assam, PIN-788151.

Also, the candidates are to super scribe the post applied for on the top of the envelope without fail.

For e.g. “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF DAY/NTGHT CHOWKIDAR IN THE OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT & SESSIONS JUDGE, HATLAKANDI”.

The candidates may also submit their applications in the drop box placed at the office of the District & Sessions Judge, Hailakandi, Assam

Last date for receipt of applications is 02-01-2025 till 5 P.M.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



