Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in IASST Guwahati Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate-I on contractual basis under the DST, GOI funded project, entitled “Coacervate Protocells-Nanoparticle (CopAu) Platform for Point-of-Care Detection of Cardiovascular Diseases.” Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) is a premier scientific research organization in the north-east region. IASST came into being under the Assam Science Society in its initial years and saw the inauguration from Noble Laureate Dorothy C. Hodgkin on 3rd November 1979. Subsequently, it also got the support of the state govt. as its only autonomous R&D institute till March 2009. The institute, in March 2009, came under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt of India as one of its autonomous R&D Institutes. The Institute is engaged altogether in multidisciplinary research activities, both in fundamental and applied, across frontier areas of science and technology such as Plasma Physics, Polymer Sciences, Biochemistry, Drug Design & Development, Nano-science, Medicinal Plants, Seri Biotechnology, Microbial Biotechnology, Environmental Sciences, Microbial Fuel Cell, etc.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Salary: Rs. 25000.00 (Rupees twenty-five thousand only, consolidated)

Essential Qualification:

First-class Master’s degree in Chemistry (or equivalent) from a recognized university/institution.

Desirable Knowledge:

Background in physical/organic chemistry, proficiency in UV-Vis and

fluorescence spectroscopy, and experience with fluorescence microscopy.

Age limit: Not exceeding 28 years

How to apply :

Candidates need to send soft copy of the duly filled-in and signed application form as per the prescribed format (Annexure-I) altogether.

They should send it altogether to [email protected] and cc: [email protected] and [email protected].

Last date for submission of applications is 21st December 2024

Date of interview shall be notified through email to the shortlisted candidates.

The candidates should bring their original marksheets, educational certificates, and other related documents at the time of interview along with a set of self-attested photocopies of all relevant documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here