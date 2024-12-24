Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Associate-I in the project entitled “Development of Indigenous technology for extraction of critical minerals including rare earth elements from overlying strata of Northeastern coalfields” at the department of Chemical Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati has been able to build up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and has been equipped with state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D. in Chemical/Mechanical/Energy Engineering

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 3rd January 2025 at 11 AM

The venue is altogether in Conference Hall, Dept. of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear in person/online altogether for Interview.

They have to send application/CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., e-mail etc. prior to the interview to the PI/Co-PI at the following email addresses- [email protected] , [email protected].

Shortlisted candidates will get information for the interview altogether through e-mail.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here