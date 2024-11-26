Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled “Assessment of bioavailability of microplastics in soils and their remediation through biochar prepared from locally available agro-horti refuse in Assam, North East India” at the department of School of Agro and Rural Technology. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Post Graduate degree in basic science (M.Sc) or professional course (M.Tech) related to chemistry,

biochemistry, biotechnology, agricultural chemistry, Agril chemicals, Soil Chemistry, chemical

engineering and similar streams.

Prior knowledge in statistical and metagenomic analysis, optimization study is highly desirable.

Candidate selected through a process described below any one of the following

Scholars selected through National Eligibility Test CSIR UGC NET including Lectureship (Assistant

Professorship) and GATE. The selection process through National Level examinations conducted by Central Government

Departments and their Agencies and institutions DST, DBT, DAE, Dos, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IISc, IISCR, NISER etc.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 18th December 2024 from 10 AM onwards in SART Meeting Room, 3rd Floor, IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear in the Walk in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here