Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Project Scientist in the project titled

“Reinstatement of Ancient Soil Classification System” at the Center for Indian Knowledge Systems. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is the sixth member of the IIT fraternity. It came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994.

Name of post : Assistant Project Scientist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in Science

Experience working in Geography / Environment/Soil related areas

Selection Procedure :

Candidates have to appear in the online interview virtually on December 12, 2024 (Thursday)

The time of interview is at 10:30 am.

Shortlisted applicants will get the interview link through mail on 11/12/2024.

How to apply :

Applicants may send an advance copy of the CV mentioning all educational qualifications, experience, etc., details

The applicants must send it to [email protected] and [email protected] by 10/12/2024 (5 pm) at the latest

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here